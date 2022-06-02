Ottawa's former police chief speaks out first time since Freedom Convoy

Ottawa's former police chief has spoken out for the first time since he resigned in the middle of the Freedom Convoy protest that paralyzed downtown streets for three weeks.

Peter Sloly told a parliamentary committee that Canada's institutions and police services were unprepared for the scale of the demonstration early this year.

Sloly says the street in front of Parliament Hill should be closed to vehicles to prevent another massive national security threat and placed under the jurisdiction of Parliamentary Protective Services.

But he warned that will be a costly solution and won't solve communication issues between the various police services that operate on and near Parliament Hill.

