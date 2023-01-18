Ottawa sending 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles as defence minister visits Ukraine

Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government will provide 200 armoured vehicles to the Ukrainian military.



Anand announced the contribution during a visit to Kyiv today, where the minister also met her Ukrainian counterpart.



The vehicles are being purchased from Roshel, a company based in Mississauga, Ont., at a cost of $90 million.



Canada had sent eight of the company's Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine last year in response to Russia's invasion.



The vehicles are the latest contribution from Canada, after Anand announced last week that Ottawa will be providing an American-made air defence system to Ukraine at a cost of $406 million.



That announcement was met with some questions over why Canada was buying equipment for Ukraine from the United States, and why a similar system was not being provided to the Canadian military.