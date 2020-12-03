Ottawa to introduce legislation enshrining UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Ottawa is expected to introduce legislation today that would enshrine in Canadian law the UN's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
The new bill is expected to echo a private member's bill introduced by former NDP MP Romeo Saganash, which the House of Commons passed two years ago.
However, that bill stalled in the Senate, where Conservative senators argued it could have unintended legal and economic consequences.
The bill then died when Parliament dissolved