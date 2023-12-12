Ottawa to launch pre-approved home design catalogue, bring back post-war effort

The federal government is planning to launch a catalogue of pre-approved home designs to speed up the home-building process for developers.



Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced today the federal government will begin a consultation process to develop the catalogue in January.



Fraser says this brings back a policy from the post-Second World War era when the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. developed blueprints to speed up the construction of homes.



A report released this summer co-authored by housing expert Mike Moffatt came with a set of recommendations for the federal government that included developing such a catalogue.



Fraser says the initiative will start with low-rise builds and will then explore a potential catalogue for higher-density construction.



The minister says the catalogue should come together sometime next year.