Our new normal will include never going into work sick: Tam
Today's briefing by federal health officials and cabinet ministers included discussion about the origins of COVID-19 and how workplaces will operate when they reopen.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says as part of living with COVID-19 anyone showing symptoms must stay home from work.
And she says it is becoming clear that temperature checks are not an effective way to screen for the novel coronavirus.
Tam says she has not seen any specific evidence to point to an emerging theory pushed by U-S President Donald Trump that the outbreak started from a lab in China.
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.