Our new normal will include never going into work sick: Tam

Today's briefing by federal health officials and cabinet ministers included discussion about the origins of COVID-19 and how workplaces will operate when they reopen.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says as part of living with COVID-19 anyone showing symptoms must stay home from work.

And she says it is becoming clear that temperature checks are not an effective way to screen for the novel coronavirus.

Tam says she has not seen any specific evidence to point to an emerging theory pushed by U-S President Donald Trump that the outbreak started from a lab in China.