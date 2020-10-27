Out of control truck causes major damage in cemetery

A single vehicle crash at a West Lincoln cemetery caused more than $75,000 in damage.

Police say it happened yesterday morning around 4 am at Waite Cemetery on Regional Road 65 near Binbrook.

A 68 year old Hamilton driver was heading westbound on the road, when he lost control of his truck, went over a culvert into the cemetery.

The driver sustained minor injures but the crash took out over a dozen tombstones and a fence.

The truck was also demolished.