Out of the Cold emergency shelter and supper programs return to Niagara

As the first winter chills start to sweep into Niagara the Out of the Cold program is returning.

Start Me Up Niagara is hosting the overnight emergency shelters at Westminster United Church in St. Catharines and St. Andrews United Church in Niagara Falls starting tonight.

The shelters are available from 7:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. until April 15th.

The supper program is also returning, rotating through seven different churches on a take-out only basis.

Program organizer Susan Venditti says it is encouraging to see how the community has come together during the pandemic to help keep people fed, but more still needs to be done.

"I think we need to put a little pressure on people to get incomes up so people can buy their own food, and then look at the serious problem of people who are precariously housed or not housed living in rooms where they can't make it. Either they can't cook because they don't have facilities or after they've paid the rent there's nothing left."

Tonight's supper program will run out of the Silver Spire Church on St. Paul Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

courtesy Start Me Up Niagara