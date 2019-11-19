Out with the old, in with the new- St. Catharines will bid goodbye to aging arena complex

Once a new arena is built for the 2021 Canada Summer Games, St. Catharines residents will say goodbye to the Garden City Arena Complex.

City council agreeing to decommission the twin pad arena after the new arena opens at Brock Unversity.

The complex is in need of about $7 million in repairs over the next 15 years.

Instead, council is committing $10 million dollars toward the new arena, which will feature twin pads and a spectator rink.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says “We’re excited to move forward with this transformational opportunity to provide a world-class facility at a more fiscally responsible price with the cooperation of our partners. This is truly a legacy project and a great example of what shared services can look like."