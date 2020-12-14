Outbound international travellers no longer eligible for provincially funded COVID-19 tests

People hoping to get a COVID-19 test before leaving the country will be paying out of their own pocket.

Ontario residents are no longer eligible for a publicly funded COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.

Government officials say they are updating the testing guidelines for outbound international travellers after consulting with the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The measure came into effect yesterday.

Officials say the move is being made to ensure taxpayer dollars are 'appropriately allocated to key priorities' and to preserve capacity within the testing network.

Tests will still be provided at no cost for people who are symptomatic or for anyone who has been in contact with someone with symptoms.