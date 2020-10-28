Outbreak at Hamilton fitness studio over

Hamilton public health has declared the SpinCo outbreak officially over.

The superspreader event is responsible for 85 cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe telling reporters this week, it's believed to have started with someone who visited a bar in Toronto and contracted the virus.

In the end it infected, 52 riders and two staff members.

It is also blamed on 33 secondary infections that involved 15 households, eight schools and child care centres, six healthcare facilities and 22 workplaces.

