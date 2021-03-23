Outbreak at Niagara Falls school continues to grow with six COVID cases confirmed

Six COVID-19 cases have now been detected at a Niagara Falls school.

Two more individuals at Loretto Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the school’s total to six.

These individuals are part of a cohort currently in isolation, and there is no further risk to the school community.

An individual case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at Saint Michael Catholic High School.

Students and staff at the school were exposed to COVID19 while this individual was infectious, and are now in self-isolation.