Outbreak at Niagara Falls school continues to grow with six COVID cases confirmed
Six COVID-19 cases have now been detected at a Niagara Falls school.
Two more individuals at Loretto Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the school’s total to six.
These individuals are part of a cohort currently in isolation, and there is no further risk to the school community.
An individual case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at Saint Michael Catholic High School.
Students and staff at the school were exposed to COVID19 while this individual was infectious, and are now in self-isolation.
