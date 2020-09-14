Outbreak declared after 5 Western students test positive for COVID
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by the MIddlesex-London Health Unit after 5 Western University students tested positive for the virus.
The unit says all 5 students live in the area and had multiple interactions with people at downtown bars and restaurants but says none have attended classes.
Health officials are advising anyone who may have frequented downtown bars and restaurants to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if they develop.