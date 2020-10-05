Outbreak declared again at one of Niagara's hardest hit retirement homes

Once again a Niagara Falls retirement residence is listed as having an outbreak of COVID-19.

Lundy Manor was the scene of one of the region's worst outbreaks in the spring, with 18 residents losing their lives after contracting the coronavirus.

Public health has also declared outbreaks at Shalom Gardens in Grimsby, Meadows of Dorchester and Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls along with Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Doctor Mustafa Hirji says so far the outbreaks are small and only involve one or two people

Hirji says the fact is, when there are more cases of the virus out in the community, you are going to see more cases in long term care homes or schools.

The doctor noting 1 in 7 people in Niagara are associated with a school, either as a staff member, student or teacher so you can expect 1 in 7 of cases in the community will impact someone in a school.