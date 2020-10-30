Outbreak declared at church in Chatham-Kent after 31 cases reported: health officials
Public health officials say 31 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a church in Chatham-Kent, Ont.
Chatham-Kent Public Health says it was able to trace 19 cases directly to the Blenheim Word of Life Church and 12 more secondary infections to close contacts.
It says an initial investigation shows the church was following public health guidelines.
The department says it will be looking into whether there was adequate ventilation in the church, which it describes as a smaller venue in a strip mall.
It also says it will investigate the role singing at the church might have played in the outbreak.
The department says one church attendee went to a blood services clinic and is believed to have infected a worker there.
Public health officials say they have isolated and traced all contacts from the church, including close contacts of attendees and blood donors from the blood services clinic.
The health department says the church announced last week that it will temporarily close for at least two weeks.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 43This week, Chrissy is joined by Pam Isaak to talk about COVID burnout and different layers that make all decisions that much harder.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 35We all know that Isolation, work and family stress has caused a large increase in anxiety so it's not really surprising that lot of us are having an extra glass of wine. Kids are struggling as well and may need help. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Marnie Prokator from Community and Addiction Services of Niagara. If you feel your drinking, drug use or gambling is becoming a problem call CASON at (905) 684-1183.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 31stThis week, Liz speaks with Jenny Hipwell, Spa Director at White Oaks, about how spas are stepping up to make it possible for us to enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway. Liz also talks about the hippie culture on Ibiza and about ways to travel and leave the world a little better than you found it.