Outbreak declared at Lakeshore Catholic High School after link between two cases

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Port Colborne high school.

Niagara Region Public Health declared the outbreak at Lakeshore Catholic High School after a link was noted between two cases.

The second case involves a person who was part of an already-identified cohort.

No classrooms are closed due to the outbreak at this time.

Currently, Niagara Catholic is reporting one active case among the school community and one resolved case.

Niagara Regional Public Health anticipates the outbreak status will end this week.