Outbreak declared at Niagara Falls school, four other cases detected at schools in St. Catharines

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a school in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Region Public Health has declared the outbreak at Loretto Catholic Elementary School, after a fourth person tested positive for the virus.

The individual is part of a cohort currently in isolation, and there is no further risk to the school community.

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines.

While the cases are related, it is not an outbreak as defined by Niagara Region Public Health.

Finally, an individual case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Denis Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines.

In each of these cases, the individuals are in self-isolation and are following the guidance of Niagara Region Public Health.

The principals of Loretto Catholic, St. Alfred and St. Denis Catholic Elementary Schools are working with Niagara Region Public Health and continue to advise all members of the community to follow Public Health guidance related to COVID-19.