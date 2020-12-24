Outbreak declared at Saint Michael Catholic High School after two related COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Niagara Falls school.

The outbreak was declared after a connection was made between two cases at Saint Michael Catholic High School.

Niagara Catholic District School Board officials say public health will announce the outbreak has ended on December 28th if no further connected cases are identified.

According to provincial data, three students and one staff member at the school have tested positive for the virus in the last 14 days.

The Catholic board is also confirming a case at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Grimsby.

The infected person is self-isolating at home.

Anyone considered to be at risk in either case will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.