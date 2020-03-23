Outbreak declared at Stoney Creek nursing home

Hamilton Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek after a second confirmed case at the facility.

A 55 year old woman become symptomatic on March 19th, and test results have since confirmed she has the virus.

The woman was not hospitalized and remains in isolation at Heritage Green.

Another case was reported on March 18th at the nursing home, involving an 80 year old woman who lives on the same floor as the 55 year old patient.

An outbreak is declared by Public Health when there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff of a long-term-care facility.

Heritage Green is continuing to isolate the entire floor of the nursing home and provide in room meals.

The facility remains closed to visitors.

Hamilton currently has a total of 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon yesterday.