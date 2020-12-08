Outbreak declared for second time at Niagara Falls home after four new cases detected

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a Niagara Falls long-term care home for the second time.

Two staff members and two residents have tested positive on the Stamford Unit at Millennium Trail Manor.

None of the staff or residents were symptomatic.

The residents are self-isolating in the home and the staff are self-isolating at home.

There are a number of heightened measures in place on the Stamford Unit, including twice daily screening of all residents and staff, enhanced cleaning, dedicated staffing, and full personal protective equipment.

Millennium Trail Manor is under temporary management of Niagara Health after the Ministry of Long-Term Care issued the order October 27 for a period of 90 days following a facility-wide outbreak that had been in effect at the home since September 29.

That outbreak was declared over on November 28.

In-person visiting restrictions remain in place at Millennium Trail Manor.