Outbreak declared on COVID-19 unit at St. Catharines hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on a unit at the St. Catharines hospital.

The outbreak was announced for Unit 4A after two healthcare workers tested positive for the virus.

The unit is the St. Catharines hospital's designated COVID-19 Unit and remains open to admissions of COVID-19 patients.

Executive Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive Derek McNally says, "We are taking all necessary measures to enhance safety on the unit and reduce the risk of the spread of this highly contagious virus. We are working closely with the NH team, including our Infectious Diseases physician specialists, our Infection Prevention and Control experts, and with Niagara Region Public Health."