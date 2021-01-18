iHeartRadio
Outbreak ends on Unit C at Greater Niagara General Hospital

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital has ended.

Niagara Health is announcing the end of the outbreak on Unit C after 14 days with no new cases linked to the unit.

The outbreak was originally declared on December 10th.

Hospital officials are still grappling with outbreaks on Unit D, the Trillium Unit, the ICU, and in the pharmacy.

