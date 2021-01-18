Outbreak ends on Unit C at Greater Niagara General Hospital
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Greater Niagara General Hospital has ended.
Niagara Health is announcing the end of the outbreak on Unit C after 14 days with no new cases linked to the unit.
The outbreak was originally declared on December 10th.
Hospital officials are still grappling with outbreaks on Unit D, the Trillium Unit, the ICU, and in the pharmacy.
-
Salem Chapel Receiving $100 Thousand Dollars in Federal FundingMatt Holmes Speaks with Rochelle Bush - Trustee and Church Historian at the British Methodist Episcopal Church, Salem Chapel regarding Federal funding announcement for Salem Chapel
-
UPDATE Expropriation of Land in Welland PetitionMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding expropriation of land in Welland petition
-
Garden City Productions - will live theater survive the pandemic?Tim talks to Jean Wesley, Public Relations for Garden City Productions about how live theater is struggling during the pandemic You can help here https://gcp.ca/