Niagara Region Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Seasons Retirement Community in Welland.

Two cases have been confirmed at the facility.



A resident in their 80s developed respiratory symptoms on Wednesday last week, and is in the hospital in stable condition.

In the second case, a resident became symptomatic on Monday and was taken to the hospital.

These two cases bring Niagara's total number of COVID-19 cases to 14, including one death.

Niagara Region Public Health says the retirement home is committed to the health and safety of their staff and residents.