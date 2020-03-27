Outbreak of COVID-19 at Seasons Retirement Community in Welland
Niagara Region Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Seasons Retirement Community in Welland.
Two cases have been confirmed at the facility.
A resident in their 80s developed respiratory symptoms on Wednesday last week, and is in the hospital in stable condition.
In the second case, a resident became symptomatic on Monday and was taken to the hospital.
These two cases bring Niagara's total number of COVID-19 cases to 14, including one death.
Niagara Region Public Health says the retirement home is committed to the health and safety of their staff and residents.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.