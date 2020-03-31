Outbreak of COVID-19 at Stoney Creek nursing home

As the province goes so goes many Ontario cities, Hamilton one of several seeing a big uptick in the number of cases.

As of yesterday, the city recorded another 21 confirmed cases bringing the total to 91.

Among them several more cases at a Stoney Creek nursing home.

Health officials say there are 17 residents and 10 staffers at the Heritage Green Nursing Home with COVID-19.

The first case of the virus at the nursing home, was discovered March 16th, in an 80 year old woman who was displaying symptoms during a routine visit to St. Joseph's hospital for treatment.

On March 21st, a 55 year old resident tested positive for COVID-19.

On March 24th, the 80 year old victim died in hospital becoming Hamilton's first fatality from the virus.