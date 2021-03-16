iHeartRadio
Outbreak of COVID-19 declared at Thorold school

st charles

An outbreak has been declared at an elementary school in Thorold.

Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School.  

These individuals are connected to the confirmed COVID-19 case announced Monday, bringing the case and classroom closure count at the school to three.

As a result, Niagara Region Public Health has declared an outbreak at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School.

The individuals are currently in self-isolation. 

The principal of St. Charles Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them. 

Anyone who was exposed to the virus during the individuals' infectious period has received a message from Niagara Region Public Health through the school.  

