Outbreak of COVID-19 declared at Thorold school

An outbreak has been declared at an elementary school in Thorold.

Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School.

These individuals are connected to the confirmed COVID-19 case announced Monday, bringing the case and classroom closure count at the school to three.

As a result, Niagara Region Public Health has declared an outbreak at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School.

The individuals are currently in self-isolation.

The principal of St. Charles Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Anyone who was exposed to the virus during the individuals' infectious period has received a message from Niagara Region Public Health through the school.