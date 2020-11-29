Outbreak of COVID-19 declared over at Millennium Trail Manor

The COVID-19 outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been declared over.

The outbreak has been declared over as there has not been a new case of the virus at Millennium Trail Manor for more than two weeks.

The facility wide outbreak had been affecting the Niagara Falls home since late September.

A total of 32 cases were confirmed during the outbreak, including 16 residents and 16 staff.

Three residents who tested positive for the virus died.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care issued a Mandatory Management Order on October 27, appointing Niagara Health to temporarily manage the home for a period of 90 days in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and safely end the outbreak.

“At this time, Niagara Health’s temporary management of the home remains in effect,” Lynn Guerriero, President of Niagara Health says.

“We’re confident we’re putting the necessary plans, resources and practices in place to assist with returning the home to normal operations and creating a safe and healthy environment for residents and staff long into the future.”