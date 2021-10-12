Outbreak of COVID-19 sends all students of Toronto school to remote learning
An outbreak of COVID-19 at a school in Canada's largest city has prompted Toronto Public Health to order the first whole-school dismissal of the academic year.
The agency isn't saying how many cases have been confirmed at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute -- only that new infections were reported on the weekend and there may have been exposure at ''multigrade events.''
So, all students at the west-end school are moving to fully remote learning effective immediately.
