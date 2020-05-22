Outbreak of COVID at GNGH over
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls is over.
Niagara Health declared the outbreak over after 14 days of enhanced monitoring of patients and staff showed there had been no new cases on the unit.
The outbreak was declared on May 1st as a result of a healthcare-associated case involving a healthcare worker on the unit.
“I would like to thank our dedicated teams for implementing and consistently practicing infection prevention and control measures, allowing us to safely resolve this outbreak,” says Derek McNally, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive.
“We continue to follow best practices in infection control, including meticulous hand hygiene, physical distancing and the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, to protect our patients and teams.”
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system