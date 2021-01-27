Outbreak of COVID at Welland hospital has some surgeries being sent to St. Catharines and GNGH

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared on the Fourth Floor Unit at the Welland hospital.

The outbreak was called after six patients and two healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Niagara Health has now closed the unit to new admissions or transfers, unless medically necessary, along with enhanced cleaning.

Contact tracing of affected patients, staff and visitors is ongoing.

Essential Care Partners are not permitted on the unit at this time.

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 activity on the unit — which cares for our surgical and alternate level of care patients — some emergency surgeries that require inpatient beds are being redirected to our Niagara Falls and St. Catharines sites. Day surgeries will continue at the Welland Site."