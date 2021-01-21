Outbreak of COVID at Welland hospital's Extended Care Unit
An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Welland hospital's Extended Care Unit.
One resident tested positive for COVID-19 at the 75-bed long-term care home, which meets provincial guidelines to call an outbreak in a long-term care setting.
Niagara Health says they are taking all necessary steps to create the safest possible environment for the residents and staff.
In-person visiting continues to be restricted.
The only visits that are permitted are pre-approved Essential Caregiver visits.
Only one caregiver may visit with a resident at a time and must have proof of a negative COVID test within seven days of the visit.
-
On Line Learning/School ExtendedMatt Holmes Speaks with Camillo Cipriano - Director of Education Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding the Ontario government extending on line learning at home
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland