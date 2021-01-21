Outbreak of COVID at Welland hospital's Extended Care Unit

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Welland hospital's Extended Care Unit.

One resident tested positive for COVID-19 at the 75-bed long-term care home, which meets provincial guidelines to call an outbreak in a long-term care setting.

Niagara Health says they are taking all necessary steps to create the safest possible environment for the residents and staff.

In-person visiting continues to be restricted.

The only visits that are permitted are pre-approved Essential Caregiver visits.

Only one caregiver may visit with a resident at a time and must have proof of a negative COVID test within seven days of the visit.



