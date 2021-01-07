Outbreak of COVID declared at Emergency department at St. Catharines hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the St. Catharines hospital emergency room department.

Five staff members have now tested positive.

The Emergency Department remains open and officials say it is 'safe for members of the public seeking care.'

Niagara Health says they are watching the situation closely, and a number of enhanced infection control measures have taken place.

A second outbreak at the hospital continues, on unit 4A.

Five staff members from 4A have also tested positive in the outbreak declared on New Years Eve.

A facility wide outbreak continues at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in Niagara Falls, 68 patients testing positive, 95 staff members with the virus and 11 deaths.