Outbreak of COVID declared at Welland hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared on the Sixth Floor at Niagara Health's Welland hospital.

The outbreak was called after four patient-related cases of COVID-19 were deemed to be healthcare-associated.

Niagara Health's Infection Prevention and Control experts are monitoring this situation closely.

"We have taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians."

The steps include:

-Placement of all patients on the unit and contacts under droplet/contact precautions;

-Closure of the unit to new admissions or transfers unless medically necessary;

-Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the environment and patient care equipment;

-Contact tracing of impacted patients, staff and visitors (if applicable) with appropriate follow up is ongoing.

-Essential Care Partners are not permitted on the unit.