Outbreak of COVID on Intensive Care Unit at St. Catharines hospital now over
An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Intensive Care Unit at the St. Catharines hospital is now over.
The outbreak was declared on May 7th after a healthcare worker on the unit tested positive for the virus.
Niagara Health’s Derek McNally says infection prevention and control measures were implemented and consistently practiced, allowing them to resolve the outbreak in a timely manner.
