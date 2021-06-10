Outbreak on Stroke Unit of Niagara Falls hospital after 3 patients test positive
The Niagara Falls hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on its Stroke Unit.
The outbreak on Unit D was issued after three healthcare-associated patient cases.
"Niagara Health has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and physicians. Our Infection Prevention and Control experts are monitoring this situation closely."
Officials say while there is a drop in COVID-19 cases, the virus is highly contagious and is still circulating in Niagara.
"It is essential that everyone continues to follow public health measures including masking, physical distancing, handwashing, and getting vaccinated – these measures work. "
