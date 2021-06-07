Outdoor patios, groups of 10 outside, and all stores can reopen this Friday in Ontario

Ontario will move into Step One of its reopening plan on Friday.

That means Ontario is allowing outdoor gatherings for up to 10 people, outdoor dining for up to 4 people per table at restaurants, essential retail capacity can operate at 25% capacity, non-essential retail at 15%, outdoor religious services can be held, and outdoor sports, fitness and personal training up to 10 people.

It also means campsites and campgrounds can reopen, and overnight camping can resume at Ontario Parks.

Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways will be allowed to resume operations.

Outdoor pools and wading pools can also welcome residents back.