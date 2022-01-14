Outdoor rinks in Welland are ready for use this weekend
Welland has four outdoor ice rinks ready to go.
The city says rinks across the city at are frozen and ready for use.
Anyone using the rinks is reminded to maintain physical distance at all times and avoid gathering in groups.
The four surfaces at Chippawa Park Pond, Woodlawn Bush, St. George Pond, and Memorial Park are all maintained by staff.
The city has seven other volunteer run rinks located at Broadway Park*, Cooks Mills Park*, Elmwood Park, Glenwood Park*, John Deere Park, Gram Ave. Park, and Manchester Park* are volunteer-run (* indicates volunteers required).
Rinks without volunteers may not be maintained and most likely will not be suitable for skating.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact: pw@welland.ca or call 905-735-1700 x3000.
