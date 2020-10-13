Outdoor trick-or-treating can be safe with precautions: Dr. Tam
It looks like Canada's top doctor is giving trick-or-treating this Halloween the green light, if children take some precautions.
Canada's chief public health Dr. Theresa Tam says outdoor trick-or-treating can be safe when people respect physical distancing, wear masks, use hand-sanitizer and ensure treats are prepackaged.
She does however say that parents should listen to local public health authorities for advice on their particular communities.
Tam notes a cloth mask can even be incorporated into some costumes, and people can use hockey sticks to hand out treats.
Health officials also plan to put safety tips on a federal website before Oct. 31.
