Outdoor visits at Ontario's long-term care homes allowed as of Saturday May 22nd, 2021

It will be a nice change for people visiting their loved ones in Ontario's long-term care homes.

Friends and family will be able to visit long-term care homes to see residents for an outdoor visit effective tomorrow.

“Our government puts the safety and well-being of long-term care residents at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “With the excellent uptake of vaccines in long-term care homes, it is the right time to make this very meaningful change that will benefit residents and their families.”

Here are the rules listed under the new directive:

•A maximum of two general visitors at a time per resident in addition to two essential caregiver(s).

•Children under the age of two years do not count towards the general visitor maximum.

•General visitors need to be actively screened upon arrival and should not proceed beyond entry points / areas in homes.

•General visitors do not need to undergo a rapid antigen test as their visit will be outdoors.

•General visitors need to maintain physical distancing and wear masks and every effort should be made to ensure different groups of visitors are also physically distanced.

•Recognizing that not all homes have enough outdoor space, these visits may also take place in the general vicinity of the home. Homes should leverage nearby amenities such as local parks or parkettes to enable family and friends to visit their loved ones.