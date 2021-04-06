Outgoing Iranian prosecutor says 10 officials indicted over the 2020 shootdown of Ukrainian plane

An outgoing Iranian prosecutor says 10 officials have been indicted over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people.



More than 100 of the victims had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens.



Today's announcement follows international criticism of Iran last month for releasing a final report into the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752 that blamed human error for the hit from two surface-to-air missiles, but named no one responsible for the incident.



Tehran's military prosecutor announced the indictments while handing his job to his successor, but he also avoided naming those responsible.