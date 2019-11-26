Outgoing Niagara College president gets key to St. Catharines
St. Catharines' mayor has given Niagara College's outgoing president the key to the city.
Walter Sendzik bestowed the honour on Dr. Dan Patterson during a special retirement celebration over the weekend.
Sendzik thanked Patterson for his leadership, vision, and commitment to Niagara.
The Mayor noting "Dan has been a passionate and energetic champion of Niagara. Through his infectious energy and passion, Dan has inspired generations of students, entrepreneurs and local leaders to pursue their dreams. He has left an indelible mark on Niagara College and our entire community. On behalf of the City of St. Catharines, congratulations on a remarkable career."
Patterson has served as the college's president since 1995. He announced earlier this year he would be stepping down as of June 30th, 2020.
