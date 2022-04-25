Outlaws Motorcycle clubhouse raided in Niagara, two arrests made

The Outlaws Motorcycle Club running in Niagara was raided during a drug bust in the region.

Niagara Regional Police Service and the Biker Enforcement Unit started an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs last month.

On Friday, at 4:00 a.m., officers executed three search warrants in Niagara, at location in Thorold, in Lincoln, and also the Outlaws clubhouse.

Police say the raids uncovered 159 grams of cocaine, over $20,000 in cash, a banned knife, a conducted energy weapon and two pairs of brass knuckles.

The combined estimated street value of the drugs is $15,000.

40-year-old Donald Wonch of Thorold, and 57-year-old Robert Nolin of Lincoln, were arrested and are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, and possession of prohibited weapon.

Back in the summer of 2020, OPP and Niagara Regional Police came out with a warning to the public to limit any contact with members of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang after a massive raid and arrests.

Police at that time said they were aware that the gang was still operating in the region.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009389 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Please direct any questions pertaining to the Biker Enforcement Unit to Detective Staff Sergeant Scott WADE with the Ontario Provincial Police