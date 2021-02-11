OUTniagara to get $300,000 in federal funding to launch project aimed at uniting community
OUTniagara has been awarded $300,000 in federal funding to help unite community members.
The project called, 'Informed, Inclusive, Indivisible: Collectively Advancing 2SLGBTQ+ Equality in Niagara+,' will offer a range of opportunities to learn about the complex barriers in Niagara.
The project is being funded by the Department of Women and Gender Equality (WAGE), formerly Status of Women Canada.
“The assessment, and the hard work that follows, will give us the opportunity to come together to hear the many unique and diverse voices in Niagara’s sexual- and gender-diverse communities,” said Celeste Turner, chair of OUTniagara.
For more information on the project contact Laura Ip at laura@outniagara.ca
