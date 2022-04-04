Foreign outrage is mounting over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in some towns around the capital, Kyiv, that were recaptured from Russian soldiers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called reports of rape and other atrocities ``beyond reprehensible.''

Germany's defence minister says Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the killings evidence of genocide and appealed via video during the Grammy Awards for musical artists to help tell the story of Russia's invasion.