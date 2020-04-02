iHeartRadio
Over 1 million people now infected with COVID worldwide

worldwide

The number of people worldwide infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus is topping one million. 

The virus is now in 181 nations and regions around the world and has led to more than 51,000 deaths. 

Canada has over 10,000 cases.

The numbers in the U.S. are also growing. 

More than 236,000 people have been infected and over 5600 have died.

