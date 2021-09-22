Over 100 activities planned in St. Catharines for Culture Days

St. Catharines is getting ready for a month long celebration of the arts.

Culture Days, a province-wide initiative, will be taking place from September 24th - October 24th this year instead of the traditional week-long event.

St. Catharines organizers say more than 100 arts and culture activities will be offered locally including sculpture, painting, mixed media, and drawing workshops.

Virtual experiences will also be offered this year, including digital photo editing, traditional animation, drama, and art-making workshops.

The St. Catharines Annual Juried Exhibit will begin with an opening reception livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel this Friday at 5 p.m.

Last Year Culture Days Canada recognized St. Catharines as the community delivering the most arts and culture experiences.

A full line-up is available through the city's website.