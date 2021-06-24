Over 100 commercial vehicles pulled over on the QEW in Lincoln for project ''Project Avoidance'

We now know why more police officers were stationed on the QEW heading through Lincoln last week.

Last Thursday, the NRP teamed up with OPP, MTO Traffic Enforcement, and Halton Police for 'Project Avoidance' which stopped commercial vehicles and trucks for safety and compliance checks.

Police stopped 103 vehicles, 45 of which were inspected.

As a result of the stops, two drivers were placed out of service, and one truck was placed out of service.

16 tickets were handed out for drivers not keeping daily logs, failure of safety inspections, not having trailer brakes, and flat tires.