Over 100 new COVID infections reported in Niagara Friday

For a third day in a row, Niagara is reporting over 100 new COVID infections.

118 new cases were reported today by public health officials.

No one deaths have been reported, but 19 people are now being treated in local hospitals for the virus.

There are 937 active cases across the region, with Welland and St. Catharines dealing with 200 active cases each.

Over 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered.