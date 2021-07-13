Over 1000 casino employees in Niagara are heading back to work to prepare for reopening

Over 1000 casino employees in Niagara have been called back to work to prepare for next week's reopening.

The full and part-time employees are training for Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino Resort's reopening next Friday.

Both facilities will open Friday, July 23, at 10am.

"Based on the provincial capacity restrictions on our gaming floor, and our focus on ensuring that the health and safety of our associates and our guests remain our top priority, we will continue to gradually add staff as we reopen amenities within provincial restrictions and sustainable business levels." Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos.

Casinos are allowed to reopen at 50% capacity this Friday as Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Fallsview Casino Resort will be open next Friday and operate 24 hours a day. Limited table games will open at Fallsview on July 30th.

Casino Niagara will be re-opening as well, and operating 10am to 2am daily with the last entry permitted at 1:15am. At this time, table games and the poker room will not be available at Casino Niagara.

Both casinos have been closed since March 2020, and employed over 4000 people prior to the pandemic.