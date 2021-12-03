Over 1000 new COVID cases reported in Ontario today marking highest number since late May

Ontario has reported over 1000 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking the highest daily number since late May.

1,031 new infections and four deaths were reported by provincial officials today.

The last time we saw numbers this high was May 30th, when most activities were shutdown under the province’s final stay at home order.

The Ministry of Health says there are 286 people in hospital, including 146 in intensive care and 92 on ventilators.