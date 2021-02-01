Over $135,000 raised for The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region
The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region is capping the end of Alzheimer's Awareness Month by announcing over $135,000 was raised during their Virtual Walk.
The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's couldn't take place at Brock University this year due to the pandemic, but participants were encouraged to walk 10,787 steps throughout the month of January to honour the 10,787 people living with dementia in Niagara.
The campaign wrapped up yesterday afternoon with a special Zoom Trivia event.
During the event, officials announced the grand total, surpassing the $125,000 goal.
The total is expected to continue to rise as cash donations are still arriving and an Online Silent Auction will run until February 22nd.
Funds raised by the local branch remain in Niagara.
-
UPDATE - Expropriation of Land Controversy in WellandMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding an update on expropriation of her land in Welland
-
By-law Officers Briefly Shut Down Fitzgerald Neighbourhood Ice RinkMatt Holmes Speaks with Karrie Porter - St. Catharines City Councillor, Suzanne Veenstra - Co-Chair Fitzgerald Neighbours and Caleb Ratzlaff – Project Lead Fitzgerald Ice Rink regarding by-law officers showing up over the weekend to briefly shut down rink
-
SpaceX MissionsSpaceX Missions SpaceX is planning another launch as astronauts get ready for a space walk. What is the future of commercial space travel? Tim talks to NBC News Radio National Correspondent Rory O'Neill.