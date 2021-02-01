Over $135,000 raised for The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region

The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region is capping the end of Alzheimer's Awareness Month by announcing over $135,000 was raised during their Virtual Walk.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's couldn't take place at Brock University this year due to the pandemic, but participants were encouraged to walk 10,787 steps throughout the month of January to honour the 10,787 people living with dementia in Niagara.

The campaign wrapped up yesterday afternoon with a special Zoom Trivia event.

During the event, officials announced the grand total, surpassing the $125,000 goal.

The total is expected to continue to rise as cash donations are still arriving and an Online Silent Auction will run until February 22nd.

Funds raised by the local branch remain in Niagara.