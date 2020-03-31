Over 16,000 airline industry workers to be laid off on Friday
Air Canada has become the latest airline to announce major layoffs.
16,500 employees will be placed on temporary layoff starting this week as the carrier struggles with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective this Friday, the layoffs are expected to last through April and May.
The carrier has halted most of its international and U.S. routes in response to the pandemic.
